Meghan has awkward moment with talk host and executive producer Andy Cohen on the latest episode of her podcast. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s latest podcast episode caught an awkward exchange with a guest who had forgotten meeting her – twice.

The Duchess of Sussex told Andy Cohen - Real Housewives’ producer - that she was “starstruck” when she first met him. However, the talk show host had no recollection of the pair’s meeting, according to the Sun.

The cringe-worthy moment was documented on the latest episode of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast: “Man-ifesting A Cultural Shift”.

When Markle introduced Cohen, she insisted she had previously met the executive producer multiple time when filming Suits.

However, the podcast guest replied with “nice to meet you” at the beginning of the interview.

She said: “I met you before. You’ll never remember it.”

“I met you twice. The first [time] Suits wasn’t even on, yet. And then when we had maybe season two or three, we were in New York.”

Meghan then confessed that she had wanted to be on Watch What Happens Live - Cohen’s late-night TV show - years before.

She said: “I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy.”

Andy Cohen on the set of his BravoTV show Watch What Happens Live. Photo / Getty Images

He then said: “I had that feeling when basically, we started to kind of forensically, figure out if it was you because we had a sense, we kind of put it together a little.”

“We were like, ‘I think she may be a Housewives fan but even worse.’

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, if it turns out that Meghan Markle, actually expressed an interest to be on Watch What Happens Live?’

“It is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.”

The Duchess of Sussex then revealed that, while she was a big fan of the show, she would never do reality television.

She joked: “Is this my audition for ‘Real Housewives in Montecito?’”

“You don’t have to audition, we will build a show around you,” replied Cohen.

However, the duchess was quick to shut down the talk show host, saying “No, there will be no reality shows.”

Meghan Markle on her Archetypes podcast. Photo / Spotify

The Archetypes episode comes as a precursor for Meghan and Harry’s amply anticipated docuseries which is said to air in the next few days.

It is assumed that the couple wanted to delay the Netflix series release - which is supposed to be a timeline of their ‘love story’ - to 2023 due to the latest season of The Crown and the backlash it has received.

However, it has been reported that the royals’ show will in fact hit screens this year, premiering on December 8.







