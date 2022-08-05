Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, celebrated her 41st birthday with "family and dear friends". Photo / AP

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, celebrated her 41st birthday with "family and dear friends". Photo / AP

Meghan Markle has celebrated her 41st birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a quiet birthday surrounded with "family and dear friends".

The 41-year-old royal - who lives in Montecito, California - enjoyed a low-key birthday on Thursday August 4 with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

A representative for the Sussexes told Us Weekly: "The Duchess is enjoying a lovely birthday this year with her family and dear friends."

Meanwhile, birthday wishes were sent to the Duchess from all around the globe.

Prince William and Kate took to social media to share a birthday message for Meghan; alongside a photo of the Duchess, they wrote: "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

As well as the kind wishes from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the future king and queen consort, Prince Charles and Camilla, followed their lead, posting a similar image with the message: "Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/r0LdKJ6ZZ1 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2022

The pictures selected by both couples show Meghan at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The service was the only event from the Queen's Jubilee that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly attended after they returned to the UK from California for the occasion.

It comes after the Mirror reported what the former Suits star could be wishing for this year.

On her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, the Duchess revealed that she uses her birthday to make resolutions for herself and what she hopes to see in the year ahead - It's a tradition that was inspired by her mum Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry and Meghan with Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Photo / Twitter

Writing in 2016, she said: "My mum has always said that birthdays are your own personal New Year.

"Your own chance to make resolutions just for yourself and what you prognosticate for your year ahead."

At the time of the post, the Duchess said she wanted "More surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow, more days filled with giggles and cheeky jokes, more delicious meals, and more inspiration. Always more inspiration."

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald