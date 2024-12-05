The non-profit organisation The Paley Center for Media paid tribute to Perry as “one of the most inspiring, versatile, prolific and innovative creatives working in media today ... over the course of his storied career, he has produced over 2000 episodes of television, and directed, written, and produced 28 feature films”.

Harry and Meghan count Perry among their close friends - the couple stayed at his Beverly Hills mansion when they first arrived in the US in 2020, and Perry is their 3-year-old daughter Lilibet’s godfather.

Meghan told The Cut in 2022 that her friendship with Perry began soon after her royal wedding to Harry in 2018, revealing he sent her a “note” encouraging her to ask him for help if the pressures of royal life ever got too much.

“Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you,” she reflected at the time.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were both part of the Tribute Host Committee Chairs for the lavish event, though Harry was absent on the night. The Duke of Sussex was in New York taking part in the annual DealBook Summit alongside the likes of Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos.

During the event, Harry revealed that he and his family have no plans to relocate to his home country of the UK.

He added that he was focusing on “being the best husband and the best dad that I can be”, claiming that his children “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the UK” certain things they could in California, due to security issues.