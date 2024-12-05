Meghan Markle attended The Paley Honours gala in Beverly Hills this week - and wowed on the red carpet alongside Tyler Perry, a longtime friend of the Sussexes.
Meghan stunned in a black strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta for the glamorous event, held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, reports the Daily Mail.
She wore a Logan Hollowell diamond necklace, Lorraine Schwartz rings and Celine heels to complete the look.
Meghan attended in support of actor, director and philanthropist Tyler Perry, 55, whose career was celebrated at the event. He was also given a Paley Honours Award on the night.