In the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, Meghan Markle revealed exactly why she pulled the pin on the popular game show. Photo / NBC

Meghan Markle has slammed a popular game show during the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex - who previously worked as an actress - spoke about her time working as a "briefcase girl" on Deal or No Deal and revealed she made the decision to quit after being objectified on stage.

In the podcast episode - titled Breaking Down 'The Bimbo' with Paris Hilton - Meghan said she felt "reduced to a bimbo" on the show and felt that it was about "beauty" as opposed to "brains."

She said that she was starting to pursue her career as an actress and while the show "wasn't about acting, I was still really grateful as an auditioning actress to have a job".

The duchess went on to say, "I had income, I was part of the union, I had health insurance, it was great. And yet, I had also studied international relations in college.

"And there were times when I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the US Embassy in Argentina Buenos Aires and being in the motorcade with the Secretary of Treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. Here. I was being valued for something quite the opposite."

Meghan - who is now married to Prince Harry with two children, Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1 with him - went on to "paint the picture" of the show saying she felt the show made it "solely about our beauty and not necessarily about brains."

Meghan said she was grateful for the job at the time as she was an aspiring actress. Photo / NBC

The former Suits actress later revealed her breaking point came after one of the showrunners told her to "suck" it in, "When I look back at that time I will never forget this one detail because moments before we'd get on stage, there was a woman who ran the show and she would be there backstage and I can still hear her.

"She couldn't properly pronounce my last name at the time - and I knew who she was talking to because she would go 'Markel suck. Markell suck it in'. I ended up quitting the show.

"Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel which was not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach.

"Knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage."

The duchess went on to break down the term 'bimbo' with the Hilton heiress and said she hopes her daughter, Lilibet - named after the late Queen - will "aspire slightly higher" than a "bimbo".

Her reason being because she believes there is a "negative connotation" attached to the word, "I don't see that as an aspirational thing for a woman, I want our daughters to aspire to be slightly higher.

"I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things." Meghan said.

This is the second episode of the Archetypes podcast following a four-week break in the wake of the Queen's death.