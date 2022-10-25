Meghan Markle says in new Archetypes podcast black women are labelled as ‘angry’

Meghan Markle said she often found herself “cowering and tiptoeing into a room” over fears she could not speak her mind without being judged. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle said she often found herself “cowering and tiptoeing into a room” over fears she could not speak her mind without being judged. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle discussed the perceived stereotype of “angry black women” in her new Spotify podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is mixed race, said she often found herself “cowering and tiptoeing into a room” over fears she could not speak her mind without being judged.

“I’m particular, I think a high tide raises all ships, we’re all going to succeed so let’s make sure it’s really great because it’s a shared success for everybody,’ she said on her latest Archetypes episode.

“But I also find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room and - the thing I find most embarrassing - when you’re saying a sentence and the intonation goes up, like it’s a question.

“And you’re like, ‘oh my God, stop stop, like whispering and tiptoeing around it’. Just say what it is that you need. You’re allowed to set a boundary. You’re allowed to be clear, it doesn’t make you demanding. It doesn’t make you difficult, it makes you clear.”

She also claimed she was “upending the angry black women myth”.

Meghan opened up about her life in the tell-all interview with Oprah. Photo / CBS

Meghan faced bullying claims from her staff at Kensington Palace before she and Prince Harry left the royal family, with aides saying they were “terrified” of her.

Some alleged that the Duchess, 41, reduced them to tears by berating them and bombarding them with phone calls late at night,

Meghan has denied all claims of bullying.

Also in the new episode, Meghan spoke about being given a book called Algorithms of Oppression, which claims that search engines are racist.

“I was actually shocked. Did you know this? I kept nudging my husband as we were sitting there in bed,” she said.

She recalled how the author searched “why are black women so...” and the results included “so loud”, “so mean” and “so angry”.

Meghan later revealed she had taken a genealogy test that found she was 43 per cent Nigerian.



