Meghan Markle reveals sweet nod to Princess Diana in her children's book The Bench

Meghan Markle included a touching tribute to her husband's late mother Princess Diana in her book. Photos / Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed her new children's book includes a secret tribute to Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle said forget-me-nots, which were Diana's favourite flowers, can be seen in the pages of The Bench, reports Metro UK.

Meghan called the book a "love story" about growing in her relationship with Prince Harry through "good times and bad".

She also revealed her son Archie is a "voracious reader" who loves the book - and "it feels amazing to tell him Mummy wrote this for you".

The duchess told NPR, "It's really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be at good times or bad, you know that you had this person.

"I really hope that people can see this as a love story that transcends the story of my family."

And she went on to reveal the meaning behind some of the "sweet little moments" she hid throughout the book: "of my favourite flower, even my husband's mum's favourite flower, forget-me-nots.

"We wanted to make sure those were included in there. There are many, many special details and love that went into this book."

The story was inspired by watching her husband Harry in "quiet moments where he would rock our child to sleep or carry him", she shared.

The book received some criticism but also made the New York Times bestseller list. Photo / Supplied

Meghan said the idea for a poem came to her after she bought her husband a bench for his first Father's Day.

The book's illustrator Christian Robinson said he was "in complete disbelief" when he received an email from Meghan asking him to work on the book.

"For me it was a no-brainer," he said.

Meghan praised his work ahead of the book's release, saying, "Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life.

"This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens."