Meghan Markle has shared her devastation over the loss of a special friend. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle has spoken of her "heartbreak" as she shared some tragic personal news with the public.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, has posted a statement revealing her dear friend, Oli Juste, died suddenly in January.

The pair had been friends for years, and worked together with the London-based animal welfare charity, Mayhew, of which Meghan was a royal patron until her tenure came to a close earlier this year.

Meghan said Oli, who was 46, introduced her to the charity four years ago when she was looking for volunteer work.

"[Oli's death] has left me, and so many others, heartbroken and reflective — knowing that the legacy he leaves for our furry friends is beautifully simple: just love them," Meghan said in a statement, shared on Mayhew's website.

"We shared, amongst many things, a commitment to animal welfare, and a deep love of rescue dogs.

"In fact, it was Oli and his fiance Rob who helped care for my rescue dog, Guy, when I had just moved to the UK and he was recovering from a debilitating accident.

"They loved him as though he was their own."

Meghan has revealed the devastating sudden loss of a friend she worked at an animal welfare charity with. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking about her three-year patronage with the charity, which came to an end after Meghan and Harry left the royal family in early 2020, Meghan said she spoke to Oli weekly offering her support.

"I reflected on the work they have achieved in the hardest of times — during a global pandemic with minimal resources, safeguarding staff from their stations in Afghanistan, and still resolving to remain steadfast in their vital day to day work for animal and human welfare throughout London and across the globe," Meghan added.

"Every day there was another twist and turn, every week another update — which Oli and I would connect about: 'What can we do? How can we do more? Look at the amazing work they continue to do.'"

She added: "Though my time as patron of Mayhew has come to a close, my unwavering support has not. I encourage each of you to support in whatever way you are able. The emotional support of a rescue animal is unparalleled — as you'll soon realise: it is not you who saves them, it is they who save you."

Meghan and Prince Harry own the duchess' two rescue pups, Guy and Pula.

Meghan and Harry's 2020 Christmas card was first shared by Mayhew. Photo / themayhew.org

The Sussexes selected Mayhew to officially share their 2020 Christmas card on their social media channels, which featured an illustration of the couple with their son, Archie, playing with Guy and Pula in the garden at their Montecito mansion.

Oli's fiance Rob shared a statement at the time of his death, saying he died in hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

"Even though I find it hard to fathom what has happened, I take solace in the fact that, up to his last breath and beyond, Oli was and is helping people by being an organ donor, so there is the possibility of helping people beyond the end of his life."