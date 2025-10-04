“Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on designs for key moments on the world stage”, the spokesperson said.

“This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter of Balenciaga.”

Meghan was also pictured in an elegant black gown. Photo / Arnold Jerocki.

Though it was her first Paris Fashion Week, Meghan was once a regular at Fashion Week in New York and Toronto.

While starring on the US television show Suits, she was known to attend Tory Burch, Misha Nonoo, and Peter Som shows, according to Vogue.

The 44-year-old took a step back from the fashion scene when she started dating now-husband Prince Harry.

Meghan will be making an appearance at the World Mental Health Day Gala next week in New York.

She and Harry will be accepting the Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award for their contributions to online safety.

In a statement, the pair said they are “proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time.”

“Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives.”