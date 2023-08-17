Meghan has returned to the spotlight without a key accessory. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle is back in the public eye after a hiatus from the spotlight.

However, while her outings have been few and far between, most of us missed a telling accessory detail when she was pictured out and about.

In every appearance since May, the Duchess of Sussex has decided not to wear her beautiful diamond engagement ring, which left mouths agape globally in 2017 when she and Harry announced that they were tying the knot, reports news.com.au.

However, the Suits actress has continued to wear her wedding band, layering it now and then with another, thicker gold ring.

The stunning engagement ring was designed by the Duke of Sussex himself. Photo / Getty Images

The stunning engagement ring was designed by the Duke of Sussex himself - with the assistance of the late Queen Elizabeth’s jeweller Cleave & Company - and heroes a large cushion-cut diamond sourced from Botswana, where the pair spent the early parts of their relationship getting to know each other.

It also includes two stones on either side of the large diamond from the late Princess Diana’s jewellery collection.

During the Sussexes’ engagement interview, the future bride gushed: “It’s beautiful, and he designed it – it’s incredible”.

But, when Meghan was spotted on a hike in May, just a few hours after her father-in-law was crowned King, the ring was nowhere to be seen.

The ring was missing when Meghan attended the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards in May. Photo / Getty Images

Later that month, the ring was once again absent when she attended the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards.

Meghan also seemingly ditched the one-of-a-kind ring, wearing just the golden wedding band, when she was spotted at a Montecito farmer’s market last month and again while out by herself in Santa Barbara last weekend.

During her most recent spotting, eagle-eyed fans not only noticed the missing engagement ring, but an anti-stress patch on her wrist.

Meghan’s ring has had some subtle tweaks over the years, with the royal replacing the original gold band with a thinner micro-pave band just two years after her engagement, so its absence could mean it is undergoing another upgrade.

Harry has been away from Meghan while on tour to visit a sports summit and to promote the Sentebale charity he founded to help young people in southern Africa.

He also travelled on his own to King Charles’ coronation in May – with their time apart sparking widespread reports the duke and duchess’ marriage is in trouble.

Harry and friend Nacho Figueras were also seen shopping for their wives on his Asia tour. Figueras posted an image of them posing with folded arms and sunglasses at a store in Tokyo late last week on his Instagram, which he captioned: “Shopping for our wives [smiling-with-sunglasses emoji].”

Referring to Harry’s Sentebale charity – which helps children and adolescents in South Africa struggling to come to terms with their HIV status – he added: “A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!”

Speaking to Page Six, a source said the pair’s shopping spree gave Harry “so much fun” and said he didn’t bother to cover his identity”.

It was reported last week that Meghan attended one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour gigs while her husband Harry went on his Asia tour.







