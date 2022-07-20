Author Tom Bower says "[Meghan Markle]'s calculated that she could be a great success and by marrying Harry, she did it." Photo / Getty Images

Amid the flurry of accusations revealed by royal biographer Tom Bower's new book: Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, the author has spoken out about why he felt compelled to write it.

According to the New York Post, in the latest episode of British talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored, Bower describes Markle, as "very scheming" and "very clever".

Asked by Morgan - who has not held back his own opinions about the Duchess - if Bower held any sympathy for Markle, he replied: "Here is a woman who was nothing, I mean, born into broken families, whole thing, an unknown actress, all the rest of it, becomes a global star, which is what she wanted".

"When she was about 9 or 10, she said to her father, 'I want to be famous, I want to walk down the red carpet' and she has now done that.

"She's calculated that she could be a great success and by marrying Harry, she did it."

Bower's book is said to claim that trouble between Prince Harry, his wife and his family began well before the couple stood down as senior royals. Photo / Getty Images

Morgan pointed to the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah and offered the opinion that it had been used to claim racism among the royal family but lacked evidence to support it. The New York Post reports that Bower agreed with the host's view.

"That's really why I wrote the book - because I just thought this woman is really doing something quite dreadful to Britain," said Bower.

"Harry has fallen in love with her in a ludicrous way and has gone along as her accomplice."

Bower's book is said to claim that trouble between Prince Harry, his wife and his family began well before the couple stood down as senior royals.

And he details how the Queen and Prince Charles encouraged a reconciliation with Markle and her father, Thomas, but the newest member of the royal family flat out refused.

Bower writes that Markle deemed it "completely unrealistic" to go to Mexico to see her dad "and somehow hope to speak privately to my father without causing a frenzy of media attention and intrusion that could bring more embarrassment to the royal family", Bower alleges the Duchess said.

When it came to Markle's claim that her father was too unwell to attend her wedding to Prince Harry, Bower writes that, in actual fact, his absence was due to his embarrassment over being caught staging paparazzi photos.

While Markle remains estranged from her dad, her father-in-law, Prince Charles, quickly became frustrated by his new daughter-in-law's behaviour, alleges Bower.

According to the New York Post, Bower writes: "He had never really understood her or what she wanted".

He says Charles asked Harry: "Can't she just go and see him and make this stop?"

Bower writes that Prince Charles never really understood his new daughter-in-law or what she wanted. Photo / Getty Images

The author says a conference call between the Queen, Prince Charles, Markle and Prince Harry about a suggestion she visit her father to make amends appeared to be the final straw for the Sussexes.

Just two weeks after the monarch and her son staged their intervention, Markle and her Prince were announcing on Instagram their decision to step down as senior royals.