Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been snubbed by the Dutch royals on their first overseas trip together - after saying the UK is too dangerous to visit. Photo / Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been snubbed by the Dutch royals on the couple's first overseas trip together after publicly saying the UK is too dangerous to visit.

The couple, who spectacularly left the royal family, won't be greeted with a red carpet reception and instead will stay in a hotel rather than being hosted by the Dutch royals.

King Willem-Alexander and his aunt Princess Margriet will attend the seven-day Invictus Games for wounded soldiers at The Hague's Zuiderpark.

But there will be no official royal reception, audience, or red carpet for the couple, the Sun reported.

The Dutch royal family will be in attendance at the games, but Harry and Megan will be staying in a hotel in The Hague.

Traditionally the Dutch royal family does host overseas royals, but a spokesperson confirmed it won't be extended to Harry and Meghan.

Instead, Dutch police are thought to have given the couple "VIP status".

Meanwhile, the Sussexes have been informed that hired armed security guards would not be permitted on their first trip to Europe after Megxit.

It's understood the couple employs armed security guard from A-list bodyguards to the stars Gavin de Becker when they're in the US.

However, Dutch authorities said Harry and Meghan's security cannot be armed if they travel to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

This comes as Harry is suing the British government after his taxpayer-funded Metropolitan Police armed guards were removed when he quit royal duty.

In High Court papers the duke says he "does not feel safe" in Britain without armed security and says the decision is "unlawful" and "unfair".

The couple will be joined at the games by a Netflix film crew for a documentary.

He is expected to make a speech at the opening ceremony on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Dutch royal family said: "King Willem-Alexander and Princess Margriet will attend the Invictus Games.

"The Princess will be present at the opening ceremony on April 16th, the King at the closing ceremony on April 22nd."