Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton considering 'working together on new Netflix show' - reports

The duchesses' tumultuous relationship is said to be a thing of the past. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton could soon be on screen together, as the two are reportedly considering collaborating on a new Netflix show together.

The Daily Mirror reports that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have been developing a positive relationship and are in touch often, even considering the possibility of working together.

Meghan, 40, has reportedly suggested to Kate, 39, that the two work together on a Netflix show that showcases Kate's charity work since joining the royal family.

According to Us Weekly, the two royals have been chatting "a lot more" and their relationship is better than ever.

"Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often," a source told the publication.

"Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate's charity work and the huge impact she's made with her philanthropy."

Kate is reportedly "flattered" by Meghan's offer and is considering it, the reports say.

"Kate is very flattered, and it's all very positive between them," the source said.

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry recently signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. The project with the Duchess of Cambridge could fall under that deal.

A source told Us Weekly the two royals have been working on their relationship in private.

"Meghan and Kate's relationship was never that close. And now they're closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family."