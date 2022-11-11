Meghan Markle has been honoured in a 2022 kind list. Picture / Getty Images

Meghan Markle has trailblazed her way through 2022.

The Duchess of Sussex was honoured as a “trailblazer” by Hello magazine this week in its 2022 kind list.

Appearing alongside the likes of Michelle Obama and the late Dame Deborah James – who was given her damehood in May by Prince William – the US magazine honoured the women in an effort to “shine a light on the most inspirational people”.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York was also included in the “trailblazer” category.

Daily Mail has reported the former Suits star was included on the list as a way to pay tribute to her ongoing commitment and campaigning for US women to have access to paid leave.

The magazine also said the mother of two, Archie, 3 and Lilibet,1, is a “voice for women everywhere” and went on to say “female empowerment is at the heart of everything she does”.

Speaking to the magazine, Hannah Mendoza – co-founder of the oat milk latte business the Duchess invested in in 2020 – said the Duchess had offered huge amounts of personal support to her.

“As a first-time female entrepreneur, when she told me, with unwavering confidence, “I believe in you, and I believe in what you’re building”, it became something I could reach for when, in moments, the hill feels too big to climb,” she said.

It comes after psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson, hit back at the Californian-based royal after she took a swipe at him in her podcast.

Following Meghan’s criticism of his use of the word “crazy”, Peterson appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored where he said: “Her voice drips with the same falsehood that the voice of Kamala Harris drips with.”

“It’s this sanctimonious, faux compassionate, talking down to her audience,” he told the Sky News host. “It just grates on me.”







