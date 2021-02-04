'Mean' mum's list of what not to wear on the school run goes viral

One mum's outfit recommendations didn't go down too well with her followers. Photo / Instagram

A popular "mummy blogger" has been slammed online after sharing a list of clothing items she says mums should be wearing on the school run.

Mum of three Lauren Dubois shared a series of outfits on Instagram, telling her followers she used to "stress" about what to wear to the dreaded school dropoff every morning, writes Kidspot.

"When I became a school mum, I genuinely put time and effort into researching what I should wear to school drop-off and pick-up. Don't laugh. It stressed me," the Aussie mum shared.

"If you're a stay-at-home or work-from-home mum, then you don't wear 'work clothes' so you have to wear your regular clothes."

She went on to say that mums should look like they've "put a small amount of effort" into wearing "casual but presentable outfits" when dropping off or picking up the kids from school.

This will help your kids make friends, she claimed, as their parents "won't worry about play dates at your house being inside a dumpster".

Dubois also claimed that while she had a "soft spot for mums turning up to drop-off" in their pyjamas, she'd never be caught dead in hers.

But for the mummy influencer, the school drop off is all about making a good impression on the other parents with a presentable outfit.

Her top (sponsored) outfit picks included a flowy pink maxi dress, a spotty jumpsuit, and a tight floral number.

The mummy influencer's list of outfit recommendations for parents has caused a stir online. Photo / Instagram

But other mums were less than impressed with her "judgmental" suggestions and called her a "mean girl mum".

"Who gives a f**k what you wear to school drop-off?" one incensed parent responded.

"If anyone is judging you, they're probably the a**holes that talk about 'women empowering women' but in online comments body shaming others for not being a size 6."

Another comment came from a teacher who was concerned it would send the wrong message to parents.

"Such a tragic way of showing off a sponsored brand by using emotional first-time school mums to make a few sales," she wrote.

She then shared a series of sponsored posts suggesting what outfits to wear. Photo / Instagram

"As a teacher, I can categorically say no one notices what mums wear … The fact parents have turned up for their kids is the win here, not what they are wearing.

"She has no idea how terribly her post could impact on someone without the income to be encouraged to wear this brand rather than op shop, hand-me-downs, handmade or Kmart clothes a lot of our parents wear in order to put a uniform on their kids' backs."

But Dubois was apparently unbothered by the backlash, hitting back at the "tiny few who whinge, nag and insult" her.

"'I'll never be what you want. I can't be. I don't want to be," she said.

"I'm not here for you. I'm here for MY people. I have no obligation to be who you want me to be. You are not my people. Go and find yours. They're somewhere else."