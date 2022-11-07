McDonald's has blamed supply chain issues for the decision. Photo / 123RF

McDonald’s New Zealand will restrict sales of orange juice, blaming a global supply issue for the squeeze.

The fast food giant has pointed the finger at Covid for the decision, saying that the international supply of orange juice has been affected by the impact of the virus on the picking season.

Spokesperson Simon Kenny says orange juice will only be available at breakfast, in small and medium sizes.

“Due to the impact of Covid on the fruit picking season, there are global issues with orange juice supply. Orange juice stock for McDonald’s in New Zealand is being affected, and we’re working through contingency plans,” Kenny said.

“Orange juice makes up a small percentage of the beverages we serve, and is mostly purchased at breakfast. To help manage stock over the next month or so orange juice will only be available at breakfast, in small and medium sizes. We thank customers in advance for their patience as we work through the contingency planning.”

The move is the latest supply chain issue to affect the fast food industry after KFC was forced to restrict lettuce earlier this year.

The fast food chain alerted fans in July via email, explaining that because of supply issues “burgers may contain a lettuce and cabbage mix or no lettuce at all”.

The notice was also posted on the restaurant’s website with the title “lett-uce apologise”.

The move came a month after Australia hit the same iceberg with supply issues and also started supplementing cabbage for lettuce in its burgers.

Shortages overseas have seen fries and tomatoes similarly restricted and even saw entire burgers removed from the range in Fiji.

Maccas fans there were forced to take a second look at the Filet-O-Fish after many of the beef burgers were taken off the menu due to issues with importing the meat.



