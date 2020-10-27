McDonald's to give away one million free chicken nuggets tomorrow

Nuggie fans rejoice! McDonald's is planning to give away one million Chicken McNuggets to hungry fans who are keen to queue up for them tomorrow. Photo / McDonald's

It's often a Kiwi favourite, and now you can get your hands on some for free.

Tomorrow McDonald's

will be giving away one million free chicken nuggets to Kiwis for just one day only.

McDonald's is committing to the promise that was delayed during Covid-19 lockdown health and safety requirements in August.

Nugget lovers can get their hands on a free six-pack only if they download the McDonald's app and redeem the digital voucher in store or in the drive-thru.

McDonald's confirmed you don't need to purchase any other items to redeem the free six-pack.

McDonald's Managing Director Dave Howse says they wanted to give back to Kiwis are 35 years of them supporting the sale of chicken nuggets.

"It became clear during lockdown that Chicken McNuggets are a firm favourite so we decided to shout Kiwis a six-pack and celebrate 35 years of love for them.

"We're proud of our long-standing supplier relationships, and to offer Kiwis Chicken McNuggets raised in our own backyard."

More than 140 million Chicken McNuggets were consumed by Kiwis in 2019.

McDonald's annual chicken order equates to just over 3.75 million tonnes, all of which is reared by 30 farmers based in the Waikato region.

The nuggets are made with 100 per cent New Zealand chicken breast.

Some nuggets about McNuggets:

• Chicken McNuggets were first offered on New Zealand menus in 1985

• Chicken McNuggets are available in four shapes – the bone, the bell, the boot and the ball

• Rene Arend, McDonald's first executive chef, created the Chicken McNugget recipe in 1979

• In America, Chicken McNugget dipping sauce is available in seven varieties, including the Sweet 'n Sour and BBQ options available in New Zealand

• Szechuan Sauce is McDonald's most sought-after limited edition dipping sauce. Released in New Zealand earlier in 2020, the sauce ran out in some restaurants within hours.