Surprise ingredient in Macca’s sauce shocks. Photo / Twitter

McDonald’s fans have taken to TikTok to share their collective shock after uncovering the truth behind the flavour of Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce.

Some fast food lovers have just discovered that the flavour of the cult favourite Macca’s sauce comes from a surprising fruit.

A TikTok has recently resurfaced of Aussie radio show hosts from the Jase & Lauren Podcast, as they share their reactions to the ingredient.

“Have you ever thought about what Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce is actually flavoured?” Co-host Lauren Phillip asks Jason Hawkins as he eats a pack of McNuggets.

After Hawkins took a bite, Phillip says: “Would you believe it is actually … apricot flavour?”

Hawkins visibly stops in his tracks, “I hate apricot. I can taste the apricot now.”

McDonald’s states on the official ingredient list that its Sweet ‘N Sour sauce “blends flavours of apricot and peach with savoury spices and leaves a slight lingering heat”.

A Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce ingredient has shocked McDonald's lovers.

Reactions flooded the comment section, one fellow McNugget eater said: “I can now never have sweet and sour sauce again.”

A fan of the crowd-pleasing sauce said: “Ummm…I’m gonna pretend I didn’t hear this.”

Another said: “My husband is the same, hates Apricot. Despises apricot chicken the most too. Haha I can’t wait to tell him.”

One person shared that they believed the KFC version of the sauce was made of an entirely different fruit “KFC sweet and sour is plum sauce.”

The top-secret recipe for Big Mac sauce has also leaked online in recent years, the Daily Mail reports.

A list of the burger sauce ingredients was leaked on Pinterest and contained a whopping 33 ingredients.

They include soybean oil, pickle relish, vinegar, egg yolks, onion powder and mustard seed.











