Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89

John le Carre. Photo / Getty Images

John le Carre, a spy turned novelist who became the preeminent writer of espionage fiction in English, has died at age 89.

Le Carre's literary agency, Curtis Brown, said that he died in Cornwall, southwest England on Sunday (UK time) after a short illness. The death was not related to Covid-19.

Born David Cornwell, le Carre worked for Britain's intelligence service before turning his experience into fiction in works including Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Spy and The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.

