Married police chief arrested after 'cheating' claims go viral. Photo / Facebook

A married police chief who has been accused by two girlfriends of leading a "triple life" has reportedly been arrested.

Jason Collier, chief of the Stinnett Police Department in Texas, has been taken into custody in relation to tampering with a government document, The Sun reports.

Collier became the centre of a social media storm after US woman Cecily Steinmetz claimed she had uncovered her "boyfriend" was actually a married man with four kids in a post that quickly went viral.

She also claimed that the cop showed her fake annulment documents.

As a result, social media users bombarded the police department's Facebook page where the 41-year-old worked, sparking an investigation and prompting Collier to resign from his position with immediate effect, local media outlet KSAT reported.

A storm has engulfed a police chief in Texas after a woman shared this photo of them together that was flooded with claims he was already married. Photo / Facebook

Collier has since been arrested but is yet to address the allegations.

The drama unfolded when Ms Steinmetz changed her profile picture on January 19 to a photo of her smiling alongside Chief Collier.

But friends quickly commented on the post – which has been shared more than 85,000 times – claiming he was married

"WTF is going on? This guy is married to my friend, they have a two-year-old and another on the way," one accusation read.

A video of Chief Collier commemorating his anniversary with his wife that has since been deleted was also shared, the NY Post reports.

On January 27, Ms Steinmetz shared a message on the City of Stinnett Facebook page that she claimed exposed Chief Collier as an adulterer.

"Chief Jason Collier is living a double/triple life. I was his girlfriend until yesterday," she alleged.

"He lied to me and presented me with fake annulment documents when I found out he was married.

"I also found out about a second girlfriend, Kristi, last night. He has lied to us, our children, and asked us both to marry him."

Ms Steinmetz claims she was dating married Chief Jason Collier and discovered he had a 'triple life'. Photo / Facebook

She went on to detail how Chief Collier allegedly was able to maintain multiple relationships with fake stories of work trips and holidays.

Alongside her post were photos of the pair together as well as a copy of the annulment papers she claims he gave her.

Another woman, Kristi Shaffer, wrote under the post that she had also been dating Chief Collier and that they had been engaged since December, The Sun reported.

Chief Collier has yet to address the allegations. However, on Wednesday the city of Stinnett issued a statement on its Facebook page stating: "Chief Jason Collier has been placed on administrative leave while the city investigates possible violations of city employment policy."

There appears to be a video on social media showing Collier apologising. He has reportedly resigned from his position. Photo / Facebook

A video shared by Ms Steinmetz that appears to be of Chief Collier in his police car shows him apologising.

"Sorry, I just feel like the biggest piece of sh*t, so sorry," the man says.

"I didn't mean to hide anything or lie to you."