Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Mariella Frostrup: What all husbands need to know about menopause

8 minutes to read
There are 34 menopause symptoms, which can be as specific as a hot sweat or as utterly vague as insomnia, irritability, anxiety and itching. Photo / Getty Images

There are 34 menopause symptoms, which can be as specific as a hot sweat or as utterly vague as insomnia, irritability, anxiety and itching. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Telegraph UK
By: Mariella Frostrup - The Telegraph UK

You'd expect that a book about menopause would be directed at women. It would also be fair to assume that, given my nature, it might contain a couple of acerbic asides aimed at men. But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.