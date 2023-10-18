A man’s act at his best friend’s wedding has garnered a surprising reaction on TikTok. Photo / 123rf

Social media users have had a surprising reaction to a man’s decision to propose to his girlfriend at his best friend’s wedding.

Clips posted to TikTok show the bride getting ready to throw the bouquet - only to turn around and walk towards one of the guests at the wedding.

The bride, who goes to hug her friend, then spins her around to face her partner, who is down on one knee - and the other attendees go wild.

“Watch one of our best friends get engaged to her boyfriend of 10 years,” the video, which was uploaded by user Emma Humphries, was captioned.

The video has gone viral on the social media platform - with hundreds of users flooding the comments to share their thoughts on the unique proposal.

The majority of watchers said they would be super-excited.

“If my bestie got engaged at my wedding I’d be like, yasss (sic) double celebrations. I don’t get the hate,” one shared.

“I’ve got no idea why someone would be mad if it was their bestie. Mind boggling. Like I’d be chuffed to do this,” a second chimed in.

Humphries responded: “The bride and I actually happened to have this conversation months ago before this was planned. We both said we would LOVE for it to happen.”

“People act like the bride didn’t know – I LOVE these videos! Such a special moment for everyone,” a third added.

Other users said that the proposal was proof of what “real supportive friendship is”.

“What a beautiful bride to let this happen on her special day that a good lady congratulations,” one wrote.

“Love it that the bride (assuming groom too) were in on it and happy to share their special day. Congrats to everyone!” another added.

However, there were a few in the comments who disapproved of the grand gesture, especially if it had been pulled off at their wedding.

“I know I’m very selfish, but I just couldn’t do it,” one shared.

“How sweet tho (sic).”

“I could never,” another chimed in, “but good for them.”