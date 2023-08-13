A man took to Reddit to ask for advice on his wife's dying wish. Photo / Stock / Getty Images

A man took to Reddit to ask for advice on his wife's dying wish. Photo / Stock / Getty Images

A now-deleted Reddit post shared by an anonymous user has revealed a heartbreaking dilemma.

Taking to the forum, a husband whose wife is terminally ill has revealed her dying wish has left him with a frustrating and upsetting decision to make, news.com.au reports.

Sharing his situation in the “Am I The A**hole?” Sub-thread where many users share their difficult life situations and ask for advice, the man has revealed his wife of over a decade is only expected to live for another nine months and her dying wish is to engage in sexual activities with a man who isn’t him.

The unnamed man explained that he wants to do everything he can to make her final wishes come true but confessed this particular wish “shocked” him, especially as the person she wants to be intimate with is a past lover of hers.

“Recently, she sat me down and told me that one of the last things she wanted to do was have sex with a previous partner of hers. I, of course was shocked,” he said.

He explained her reasoning behind the matter writing, “Basically, she thinks that her most physically compatible and satisfying lover was him. She gave a whole monologue about how sex sometimes is just physical and how emotionally fulfilling sex is with me.”

The man said his wife’s current health situation has made him feel like he’s in a position “where I have to say yes” but admitted he feels “so hurt” and “betrayed” that the intimacy she shared with her ex-partner was “so good” that she needs to do it once more before she passes away.

“I feel like I’m put in a position where I have to say yes because she’s dying. I know what I want to say, but I don’t know if that’s right,” he said.

“I’m so hurt that sex with an ex was apparently so good that she needs to do it once before she dies. I just hate everything about this.”

Users on the forum were quick to add their opinions on the matter with the Australian news outlet reporting that many appeared to be on the husband’s side.

One person sharply wrote, “I wouldn’t even show up to her funeral if that were my wife’s dying wish,” while another said, “Let her go do what she wants, and when she gets back you make sure you’re gone.”

A third person said, “Just because someone is terminally ill does not mean that they can dump this onto their partner even though they internally know that is wrong. When they committed to their partner.”

It is not known what the couple decided as the post was deleted and no further update was provided.