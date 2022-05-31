Man reveals genius bin bag hack. Video / Matty J

TikTok has done it again, this time with a genius bin bag hack.

Reacting to a video he found on the social media platform, former Australian Bachelor, Matty 'J' Johnson looked shocked as he tried out the bin liner hack for himself.

The clip that has since gone viral with over 13 million views shows viewers how to very easily place a bag liner in your rubbish bin. All you have to do is shake out a bag, hold it up by the bottom and with your other hand straighten out until there is no air inside.

When the bag is stiff and narrow you place it in the bin and fold the top of the bag around the top of the bin as you usually would.

Viewers quickly flooded the comment section with over 6000 comments. One said, "*goes and changed bin bag even though bins not full yet*".

Another commented, "man was too stunned to speak", while one said, "oh no that's changed my life truly".

"Who said you couldn't learn anything from watching too much TikTok?," a user joked.

Meanwhile, other viewers took the opportunity to make a joke, "that's a first. A man changing the bin liner." Another said, "going to show my husband now so he doesn't designate this job for me only."

But one user was confused and commented, "Can you do it like you normally do it?" Johnson quickly replied with a video showing his usual method and said "as you can see – the new method is far easier."

The tongue in cheek video showed Johnson struggling to place the bin liner in the rubbish bin and pretending to fall over, a fan quickly called him out with their comments, "Oh wow gee wiz that was so realistic just shows how a bin change is beyond your capabilities and really bad acting skills, why bother?"

Johnson jokingly replied, "I'm really quite shocked and offended that you thought this was acting – please be more respectful in the future."