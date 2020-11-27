Man shocked by racist letter about his black Santa Christmas decorations

Chris Kennedy's neighbour did not like his Christmas decorations. Photo / KHTV11

A US man was shocked to receive an anonymous letter full of racist remarks about his Christmas decorations.

Chris Kennedy, from Arkansas, just wanted to spread some joy for the kids in his neighbourhood, so he put up some Christmas decorations outside his house.

It didn't take long for a letter to arrive in his letterbox, from an anonymous neighbour.

Kennedy was shocked by the contents of the letter, which demanded he take down his black Santa.

The Arkansas man said the neighbour didn't complain about the size nor the timing of his decorations and it was simply the fact he included a black Santa that triggered his neighbour.

"I started to read and of course the first word that sticks out is n*****," he told local news station THV11.

The anonymous letter was written from Santa's point of view.

All the man wanted to do was spread some Christmas cheer. Photo / Facebook

"Please remove your n***** Santa Claus yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a n*****," it said.

"I am a Caucasian white man to you and have been for the past 600 years. Your being jealous of my race is no excuse for your dishonesty.

"Besides that, you are making yourself the laughing stock of the neighbourhood."

Alongside the text, the anonymous neighbour included an image of a white Santa, giving two thumbs down.

After posting about the letter on social media, the man has been flooded with messages of support from other neighbours and people from further afield.