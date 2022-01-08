Man finds bug in Mount Eden Domino's pizza; store being deep cleaned

A cockroach found on a Domino's pizza slice. Photo / Supplied

Deep cleaning and pest control have been called in to a central Auckland Domino's Pizza store after an insecet was found in one customer's pizza yesterday.

Peter Chao, who described the unidentified insect as a cockroach, said he bought the pizza from Domino's on Mount Eden Rd on Saturday night and found that a bug that had been baked in one of the slices.

Chao said he had diarrhoea after eating the pizza and was worried there were others who had also been sold pizzas with insects from the store.

"I am worried about what is happening at this place," he said.

A Domino's Pizza spokeswoman said it was sorry to hear about the customer's experience.

"Food safety is extremely important to us, and we follow rigorous standards including monthly professional pest inspections," the spokeswoman said.

"On review, we can confirm that this store was fully up-to-date with these inspections, with the last being conducted in late December 2021."

She said Domino's Mount Eden sends out hundreds of pizzas weekly and "to the best of our knowledge this is and isolated incident".

"Upon learning of this customer's experience, we contacted the customer directly and have organised a deep clean of the store, as well as for our pest control company to further inspect," the spokeswoman said.

"We will continue to investigate to ensure this doesn't happen again."