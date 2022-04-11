A blunder has cost a man a chance at his dream job. Photo / 123rf

A blunder has cost a man a chance at his dream job. Photo / 123rf

One man's job hunt had a bumpy start after he sent his STD results to the employer instead of his cover letter.

Jacques Paul says he was applying for his dream job and began working on his CV and cover letter before hoping to send it in and receive a callback.

After submitting the application, he checked again to make sure everything was in order.

However, the 27-year-old freaked out when instead of attaching the cover letter, he accidentally added the copy of his sexually transmitted disease results.

Taking to social media, he wrote: "I'd just got my PDF [of my STD results] downloaded, and I was all negative, thankfully," the London resident explained.

Speaking in a video on TikTok, he revealed whether he got the job or not.

"I wanted to make sure everything was OK. Then I saw the PDF of the STD results and freaked out.

"Within 72 hours I got a standard message saying they weren't proceeding with the application.

"Probably there's an HR note being like 'do not interact'."

Jacques Paul admittedly "freaked out" when he accidentally attached his STD test results to his job application. Photo / TikTok

While Paul was highly embarrassed by the incident he said he wanted to share his mistake to prevent others from making the same blunder and to stop errors from being stigmatised.

He also wanted to help reduce people's anxiety about having typos in their job applications.

Paul's video has 1.3 million views and a whole bunch of supportive comments.

"Mistakes happen. If I were the employer, I would reassure the candidate it would not affect the application and hopefully have a mutual laugh," said one.

"Haha I would simply need to move to another country," teased one commentator.

"I would have simply passed away," joked another.