Malawi man dies after intense love-making session with sex worker

A man has reportedly died from an "extreme orgasm" after he passed out while having sexual relations with a sex worker. Photo / 123rf

A man has reportedly died from an "extreme orgasm" after he passed out while having sex with a sex worker.

Malawi man Charles Majawa lost consciousness during sex with a woman in the district of Phalombe.

Local newspaper Nyasa Times reported the 35-year-old died shortly after doing the deed, with a post-mortem officially determining the cause of death as an "excessive orgasm".

The sex worker reported the death to police after speaking with her colleagues.

Police and a medical examiner from Migowi Health Centre viewed the body and confirmed the cause of death on August 18 last year.

A post-mortem report listed the cause of death as being due to "excessive orgasm which caused blood vessels in the brain to rupture".

Local newspaper Nyasa Times said the man "died of too much sexual excitement and sweetness".

Innocent Moses, a Phalombe Police Station spokesman, confirmed "Majawa booked a room with the sex worker", but "ended up collapsing and becoming unconscious while in the act".

Police said the woman wouldn't be charged over his death.