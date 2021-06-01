Malala Yousafzai stuns on July cover of British Vogue: 'What am I going to do next?'

Malala Yousafzai spoke to British Vogue about her achievements so far - and what's next. Photo / Vogue UK

Malala Yousafzai spoke to British Vogue about her achievements so far - and what's next. Photo / Vogue UK

Activist Malala Yousafzai has made her debut on the cover of Vogue.

The famous author and university graduate spoke to British Vogue about her tireless campaign for girls' education while appearing as its cover star.

Just a decade ago, she was a teenager living in the Taliban-controlled Swat Valley in Pakistan, writing about her experience and her passion for giving a voice to young women who were denied the right to an education.

But an attempt on her life in 2012 brought her to Britain for life-saving surgery. In the years since then, she has turned her life story into a moving message that has reached countless people around the world.

In her young life she's published the moving memoir I Am Malala, addressed the UN, and established the Malala Fund, which has projects in eight different countries with the goal of giving every girl on earth 12 years of access to education. She is also the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

In March this year, she announced the launch of a multi-year deal with Apple TV+ as well as the launch of a production company, Extracurricular. Turns out she has a passion for television, wanting to make documentaries on issues like women's rights, as well as comedies.

But as she reveals in her interview with the magazine, the young woman behind the myth is growing up.

She speaks about her life after university, her venture into the world of TV production and her thoughts on wearing a headscarf as part of her culture and faith. And like most 23-year-olds, she often finds herself at a crossroads when thinking about her life.

When asked where she sees herself in 10 years' time, she admits that's a question she asks herself "every night".

"I'm sitting in bed, scrolling through my private Instagram, thinking, 'What am I doing?'"

"Lying awake in bed for hours thinking, 'What am I going to do next?'"

Whatever Malala's next move will be, it's certain that the world will be watching.