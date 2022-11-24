Harry and Meghan will reportedly skip the first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth. Photo / AP

Harry and Meghan will not be joining the royal family for Christmas.

According to the Sun, the royal family will celebrate Christmas at Sandringham, in Norfolk, in what will be their first Christmas without the late Queen. However, the Californian based royals will not be joining them.

Royal experts told the publication there is one major reason why the couple won’t be joining the family and it’s not because they didn’t receive an invitation.

Last month the news outlet reported King Charles extended an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1 but the couple are expected to snub the invite as their relationship with the family remains rocky.

Speaking to the Sun, royal biographer Angela Levin said the Queen’s death means there is less pressure for the family to be together at Christmas, adding it is “good” because Harry and Meghan will not be attending.

“I’m sure Catherine and William will be there by the King and Queen’s side for part of the holiday,” she said. “Harry and Meghan aren’t coming which I think will be a huge relief for the rest of the family.

“The family will want to make it a very positive day after the Queen’s death and I think the Sussex’s presence would most certainly dampen that.”

Levin claims the reason for their expected absence is due to fears their upcoming Netflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir will deepen the rift between Harry, Meghan and the royal family.

It comes after US documentary maker Liz Garbus claimed the couple will discuss King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William during the docuseries which is reportedly due to be released on December 8.

Harry's memoir, Spare, is set to be released in January after the couple's Netflix docuseries. Photo / AP

Levin told the Sun she finds it interesting how hard the Californian-based royals tried to get out of attending Christmas, “It makes me feel that they could very well attack the monarchy again and be very nasty about the King despite the fact that he lost his mother.”

She also said the couple might not want their children to know “what their father’s family is like” despite wanting the royal titles for Archie and Lilibet.

“Every time you think ‘they can’t get much worse’ they just do and I feel as if that is how the family is feeling also.”

The Palace is yet to confirm whether the couple will be attending Christmas at Sandringham.