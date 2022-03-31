Martha Kalifatidis was dropped by a big brand after her use of a racial slur. Photo / Getty

Former Married at First Sight Australia star and influencer Martha Kalifatidis has responded after a major brand dropped her for mouthing the N-word while singing a rap song.

In a video shared to Instagram, the 33-year-old was spotted mouthing the racial slur while Nicki Minaj's hit song Only played in the background.

One follower was so appalled they messaged GHD, a major hair product brand Kalifatidis is partnered with, directly on Instagram.

"Are you comfortable with a paid [promoter] who (allegedly) says racial slurs and posts it willingly being associated with your brand?" they questioned.

The brand said they "would never condone any offensive or hurtful language".

In a later message, the brand told the user that they "will not be partnering with Martha Kalifatidis in any capacity moving forward".

The influencer was allegedly spotted mouthing the N-word twice in a since-deleted Instagram video.

Kalifatidis responded to the furore on Thursday evening, saying she was "deeply sorry".

"Towards the end of last week I posted something offensive on my IG stories. I was singing along to a song which included a racial slur. I immediately noticed my mistake and I removed the content," she said.

"I had no intent to hurt anyone - but that doesn't excuse my actions and I completely accept that it's wrong. We shall all acknowledge the seriousness of the word.

"I am nothing but deeply sorry. I had no intent to cause anyone harm.

"Again, I'm sorry to any person I've offended. I am learning and listening and am treating this experience as a learning curve."

Kalifatidis added that she "loves and appreciates every colour".

Kalifatidis is one of Instagram's most bankable beauty and fashion influencers, signing a five-figure deal with mega retailer Pretty Little Thing in November.

Announcing the role, Kalifatidis credited her fiance Michael for landing the deal and cheekily warned him to prepare for a gruelling six months of work ahead.

"Can we hear it for @mbrunelli who will be taking photos of my 'fits for the next 6 months," she wrote on an Instagram Stories post.

"I'm pretty shameless if you can't tell and poor bruiser dies inside. We love a supportive man."

The MAFS star is known for embracing some of the raciest fashion trends out there and in January posted a selfie of her in a skimpy triangle bikini from Sommer Swim on Instagram.

Kalifatidis wore the bikini top upside-down, exposing her underboob in a style loved by US celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

In a video posted to her Instagram story in October Kalifatidis also appeared topless demonstrating how to use boob tape to promote brand Hold.

One follower was so appalled they messaged ghd directly.

In the hours after posting the Aussie brand said it had seen a massive spike in customer interest.

"When she posted we saw over $15,000 in sales," Hold founder Mathieu Mariole told news.com.au less than 24 hours after the video went live.

"We were overwhelmed with the support. It is so exciting to know our product will help so many, especially now that everyone is heading out again."