A husband has refused to help his wife pay a large medical bill claiming she gave birth in a luxurious way.

A woman has gone viral for sharing that her husband refused to go halves in the $8k medical bills that amassed due to her giving birth to their child.

The anonymous woman in her 30s went to Reddit to ask if she was being unreasonable for wanting to split the birth bill with her partner of over a decade.

The new mum explained that everything was going well after giving birth to their child until the hospital bills arrived.

The bills were amassed because she originally planned to go for an un-medicated birth, but after a 24-hour labour, she got the epidural.

At the time, her husband was encouraging of her decision, but in the aftermath he has explained he won’t be footing the bill for her decision.

Are you all ready to hate someone pic.twitter.com/mmR9Ofu0kQ — tacos (@thiscassgirl) March 4, 2023

She wrote: “When the bill came, he brought it to me to pay all $8000, after insurance from my personal savings.

“I asked why, and he said, ‘You’re the one that couldn’t hold on for a few more hours and jacked up the bill with all your meds and an extra night’s stay,’ and he shouldn’t have to pay for all extra requests.”

She explained that he said that if she wanted “luxury” she should be the one paying for it.

The “luxury” that he is referring to includes a lactation consultant, blood tests, post-partum supplies and an epidural.

So, she wasn’t exactly asking for cash for a day spa.

The woman explained that even though she argued with him about it. He refused to budge and called her a “princess” for expecting him to pony up.

She added that she ultimately paid the birth bill but is now questioning her entire marriage.

“I feel disrespected. Do I have the right to feel this way, or is it just the hormones?” she wrote.

Naturally, people in the comments were quick to weigh in.

One user commented that the husband’s actions made them feel “sick to their stomach”.

Another added: “He should have paid the whole bill! She’s already paid with her body.”

Another suggested she “divorce his a**!”