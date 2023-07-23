The latest victim of lunchbox shaming is the humble Vegemite sandwich.

The kids’ favourite across the ditch, Vegemite, is no longer allowed in lunchboxes at one Sydney daycare, according to news.com.au.

The decision was made to reduce carbohydrate intake in line with NSW Health’s Munch & Move program.

The state’s health minister confirmed he isn’t planning to ban Vegemite.

“We don’t want people to feel bad because their kids are having Vegemite … my kids love it,” he told news.com.au.

The war over lunchboxes isn’t confined to across the Tasman - similar stoushes have been fought over Kiwi meals.

The pressure on families to create the perfect box is on the rise, fueled by social media.

One Christchurch mum told RNZ her child was shamed for bringing a muffin to school.

She said the teacher made her daughter put away a muffin at lunchtime on Monday, so she sent a note with another muffin on Tuesday, asking the teacher to call her with any problems.

Waitakiri School principal Andrew Barker said the incident happened during “healthy snack time” as the result of other children asking why the child was allowed a chocolate chip muffin.

In recent years, parents of children in a UK primary school slammed the school’s decision to go “meat-free”.

More commonly foods such as cakes, chips, and soft drinks are banned from school lunches.

A survey of parents by Flinders University’s Caring Futures Institute found most families would welcome school-provided lunches as an alternative.

“Families have described how challenging the provision of healthy, enjoyable and affordable lunchboxes can be,” researcher Dr Brittany Johnson said.

Health Coalition Aotearoa said more children than ever need the free lunch scheme because of the cost of living crisis, and in Auckland, the floods had added to the pressure on some families.