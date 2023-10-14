Lunchbox lovelies: cakes and slices from Bluebells Cakery Classics

Gluten-free carrot cupcakes. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Having a sweet little something to look forward in your packed lunch can brighten up a day, no doubt. These three recipes, from baker and cafe owner Karla Goodwin’s cookbook Bluebells Cakery Classics, fit the bill deliciously well.

Mars bar slice. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Mars bar slice

Makes 12-24 pieces

60g unsalted butter

2 Tbsp golden syrup

5 x 47g Mars Bars, chopped into 1cm slices

3 cups cornflakes

Grease a 20cm square tin and line with baking paper, leaving a slight overhang so you can lift the slice out when ready to cut.

Melt the butter and golden syrup in a medium-sized saucepan over a medium heat. Add the cut-up Mars Bars and continue heating, stirring regularly, until melted entirely. Add the cornflakes and stir well to combine.

Press into the lined tin and leave to set for a few hours. Once set, lift from the tin and cut into pieces with a sharp knife. This will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. It’s best served at room temperature.

Lemon crumble slice. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Lemon crumble slice

Makes 12-24 pieces

Base

2 1⁄4 cups plain flour

3⁄4 cup caster sugar

3⁄4 tsp baking powder

185g unsalted butter, cold and cut into cubes

1 free-range egg

Filling

1x 395g-can sweetened condensed milk

2 lemons, zest and juice

2 1⁄2 Tbsp plain flour

1 free-range egg

Icing sugar, for dusting

Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan-bake). Grease a 32cm x 33cm slice tin and line with baking paper, leaving a slight overhang so you can lift the slice out when ready to cut.

To make the base, place the flour, caster sugar and baking powder in a food processor and blend for a few seconds to combine. Add the cold butter and egg, and pulse again until the mixture resembles a crumbly dough.

Divide the dough in two and press half the mixture into the base of the tin. Set the remaining dough aside for the topping. Bake in the middle of the oven for 15 minutes or until lightly browned.

For the filling, whisk all the ingredients together and pour over the cooked base. Crumble the remaining dough over the top and bake for 30 minutes until it turns light brown.

Leave in the tin to cool completely. When cool, carefully lift out of the tin and cut into slices with a sharp knife. Dust with icing sugar to serve. This slice will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for a week. It is best served at room temperature.

Raspberry and white chocolate muffins. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Raspberry & white chocolate muffins

Makes 12

2¾ cups plain flour

¾ cup + 2½ Tbsp caster sugar

3 tsp baking powder

1 cup buttermilk

2 free-range eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup frozen raspberries

½ cup white chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 200C (180C fan-bake). Line a 12-hole muffin tray with cupcake cases.

Place all the dry ingredients in a medium-sized bowl and whisk together until combined.

Whisk together the buttermilk, eggs, and oil in a jug until combined. Make a well in the dry ingredients and add the wet ingredients. Mix together gently with a spatula until just combined; it’s okay if there are still a few patches of flour.

Add the frozen fruit and white chocolate chips, and fold gently to disperse through the batter. Be careful not to overwork the batter.

Divide the batter between the cases and add some extra berries on top. Bake in the middle of the oven for 20-25 minutes until the tops are golden brown, or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the muffins comes out clean. Cool in the tray for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. These muffins will keep for 2 days in an airtight container at room temperature or frozen for up to 3 months.

Gluten-free carrot cupcakes. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Gluten-free carrot cupcakes

Makes 12

1 cup gluten-free flour

1 tsp each ground cinnamon and ground ginger

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup ground almonds

1 1⁄2 cups grated carrot (from 3-4 carrots)

10 pieces crystallised ginger, cut into small pieces

⅓ cup raisins

2 free-range eggs

1 cup firmly packed soft brown sugar

⅔ cup vegetable oil

Ground cinnamon, to sprinkle

Vanilla cream cheese icing

125g unsalted butter, at room temperature

175g full-fat cream cheese, at room temperature

425g icing sugar, sifted

1 tsp vanilla extract

Caramelised walnuts

50g firmly packed soft brown sugar

1 Tbsp glucose syrup

1 Tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature

140g walnuts

Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan-bake). Line a 12-hole muffin tray with cupcake cases.

Sift the flour, spices and baking soda together into a medium-sized bowl. Add the ground almonds and stir to combine.

Place the grated carrot, chopped ginger and raisins in another bowl and set aside.

Whisk the eggs, brown sugar and oil in a large bowl with a handheld electric mixer on high speed for about 5 minutes, until thick and creamy in colour.

Add the dry ingredients and gently fold through until well incorporated. Add the carrot mixture and gently fold through. Divide the mixture between the cases, filling until at least three-quarters full.

Bake in the middle of the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cupcakes comes out clean or they bounce back when lightly pressed.

Cool in the tray for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

For the Vanilla cream cheese icing: Beat the butter in a bowl with a handheld electric mixer until smooth and free of lumps. Add the cream cheese and beat until smooth and well incorporated. Add the icing sugar in two batches, mixing well after each addition. Add the vanilla and beat on high speed for a few minutes until the icing is light in colour and fluffy.

For the Caramelised walnuts: Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan-bake). Line a flat baking tray with baking paper. Combine the sugar, syrup and butter in a small saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring often. Add the walnuts and stir until they start to turn golden. Place on the prepared tray and bake in the oven until golden and crisp, about 5-10 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool on the tray before breaking up.

Once cool, top each cupcake with vanilla cream cheese icing and a piece of walnut praline and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon. These cupcakes will keep for up to 3-4 days in an airtight container in the fridge. Bring them back to room temperature before serving.





Bluebells Cakery Classics by Karla Goodwin. Photography by Lottie Hedley. Published by Penguin NZ. RRP $50