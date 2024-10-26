The lifelong antibiotics he took preventively to avoid reoccurring infections because of his weight were also no longer needed.
His blood pressure dropped and his heart recovered, he said.
“I can walk seven kilometres now. I can bike ride. I can do so many things I wasn’t able to do before.”
Moon hasn’t looked back.
“I kind of describe it as a snowball of success.
“That’s not a vanity thing, it’s more that as I started succeeding in things and saw those small little boosts of things I was able to do. It became more and more addictive to go for the next goal, the next milestone.”
“I can say I’m not going to judge you for the stuff that you’re going through because it’s the same stuff that I’ve gone through.”
His key message for people struggling with their weight was to find someone who they could talk with.
“It’s something that carries so much internalised shame and that is not healthy.”
Moon now weighs 152kg but is not at the end of his weight loss journey.
“I’m going to keep going.”
