Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague. Photo / ITV

An influencer has shocked fans after announcing that she’s quit her $820,000-a-month job.

Molly-Mae Hague made headlines back in 2021 when she nabbed the role of PrettyLittleThing’s creative director, which reportedly paid her around $10 million-a-year, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old, who became a household name after appearing on Love Island UK in 2019, revealed she isn’t completely cutting ties with the fast-fashion brand, just cutting down her responsibilities.

Hague told fans that she had decided to take a step back from the leadership role after welcoming her daughter Bambi with longtime boyfriend and former Love Island contestant Tommy Fury.

The reality TV star revealed in a YouTube video on Wednesday that she had to “rearrange my life a little bit” to spend more time with her little one.

“A lot of people have been asking me about PLT creative director. ‘How’s the role going? How’s everything going with PLT?’,” she said.

Molly-Mae attends the PrettyLittleThing X Molly-Mae show. Photo / Getty Images

“Everything is going incredibly with PLT. I will forever have the most insane relationship with PLT – they are literally my family.

“I am still working with them and doing collections and edits, but I have actually decided to step down as my creative director role.”

Hague revealed that she reached the decision after giving birth to her “first born”, sharing that it was time to “lose some commitments” in order to be with her four-month-old little girl.

“I know this is quite a big thing to just mention,” she added.

“Over the last few weeks, I have realised that I’m only going to get this time once with my firstborn child.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have announced the birth of their baby girl. Photo / Instagram

“I’m only going to get Bambi being four months old once and I feel like I’ve had to rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have.

“Myself and PLT have decided collectively that as much as the creative director role was incredible and I have literally loved being the creative director of PLT more than anything – it was such an amazing chapter for me – it has naturally come to an end.

“I am a mum now. I never really gave myself a maternity leave and I got straight back into work instantly because my work is my phone and showing my life is my work.

“There were just certain areas of my life where I had to re-evaluate. The last thing I would want to be is in a role that I can’t fulfil.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island. Photo / ITV

Hague went on to say: “There is no drama, there is absolutely no tea, there is nothing that has gone on.

“It was the most incredible pinch-me moment. I will never ever not be grateful to that business for what they have done to my career.”

Since Hague gave birth to Bambi on January 23, the influencer has been the victim of online trolling, particularly surrounding her parenting skills.

The multi-millionaire, who paired up with Fury during their season of Love Island UK, was slammed for showing off her baby’s expensive array of clothes when she was just a few weeks old, which featured a pair Gucci booties valued at $650.

Hague was also brutally criticised for Bambi’s “unusual” name.

The star’s shock exit from the PLT creative director position comes just 22 months after she joined the brand.

The new mum has been openly candid in the past about the huge 13-hour-days she worked in the seven-figure role, saying “it doesn’t stop”.

“One day I’ll come in at 9am and won’t leave until 10pm – it doesn’t stop,” she revealed in May last year.

“I wasn’t surprised by the amount of hard work that goes into being creative director because I think I’d gradually taken the role on.”

Hague also said that the highly sought after role had come to her gradually after she transitioned from “being a PLT customer to an influencer to a brand ambassador and now the creative director”.