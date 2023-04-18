This couple's 'usual' love story has gone viral for the cutest reason. Photo / Instagram

The story of a couple’s romantic first meeting has gone viral with millions touched by their origin story.

Talking to the creators of the Instagram page, Meet Cute NYC (New York City), a couple told the story of how they met 30 years ago in Grand Central Station and it has captured the attention of millions of social media users.

When asked how they met, the man, known only by David told the video bloggers, “I used to supervise the train operations in Grand Central Terminal in New York and I had an office, in the track area that had one-way glass through it.”

“One day she got off the train and I saw her coming through the platform. I was looking through my one-way glass so the next day I put the train on the same track so I could see her again.”

He said referring to how he was so determined to see his now-wife, known only by Bonnie, again that he used his authority to alter what time the trains would depart the platform.

It worked in David’s favour as he continued to say, “One day she came up, got close to the one way glass and saw me inside and smiled, the next day I went out and introduce myself,” he said smiling.

Bonnie “had no idea” David had moved the trains to meet her until a few months into their relationship and said she thought the move was “unusual”.

The story caused one person to comment, “When I tell you a man will move mountains (or trains!) when he is into you, he will do it.” Photo / Instagram

“So the next time somebody changes the gate on your plane, (they’re) just trying to get a date,” David joked.

The love at first sight meeting was something the video bloggers thought could have landed David in trouble but he assured them he wasn’t doing anything wrong and there was no threat to safety so he got off without a telling off.

“I was in charge, there was no threat to safety or anything, I was just putting the trains where I had a chance to meet her,” he said before explaining the secret to 30 years together.

“Yes, honey”, he joked.

The video has since gone viral on social media with many taking to the comment section to share their admiration for the pair.

One person commented, “the man truly interested always has a plan,” with a second adding, “when I tell you a man will move mountains (or trains!) when he is into you, he will do it.”

A third person said, “make their story a movie please” while one person said, “the thing that really moves me is that 30 years ago was the 90s, this feels like a 50/60s time period story. Love is timeless.”