An Aussie lottery winner has revealed what he believes to be the secret behind his big win.

A lottery winner from the Gold Coast won big on Saturday, scoring AU$2.6 million ($2.8 million). Now, he is sharing what he believes to be the secret behind his luck, reports news.com.au.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, was one of only two people to score a winning entry in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw, with the other person living in New South Wales.

He won with an 18-game QuickPick entry at the Arundel Plaza news agency on the Gold Coast.

The man put his jackpot score down to something quite simple and rather achievable: he revealed that he “manifested” his big win.

“‘For the past 18 months I’ve been saying it out loud for the universe, ‘I will win the lottery’,” he told lotto officials.

“Well, it goes to show it can work.”

When he received the “absolutely mind-blowing” call from The Lott, telling him he’d won $2.6 million, he was - and still is - in a state of shock.

“I’m struggling to comprehend it in all honesty. It just feels surreal,” he confessed.

“Until I see the prize land in my bank account, I don’t think my brain will fully accept that this has happened.”

Over the past two days, the Aussie man has been trying to make up his mind about what to spend the money on - specifically, what kind of car he should buy.

While revealing he won’t retire just yet, he plans to work fewer days in the office.

“Two or three days a week sounds perfect, but the main problem I have is I can’t make a decision on which car I want to buy to get me there!” the man shared.

“I’m sure it’ll come to me. It’s what I think about as I doze off at night. You could say it’s a dream come true!”

In the past, news.com.au chatted to Australia’s top financial advisers asking what people should do if they get lucky and win the jackpot.

Brenton Tong from Financial Spectrum, who has shared his advice with past lottery winners, thinks it’s best to “keep it under wraps”.

“Imagine you’ve killed someone and need help burying the body. Who do you tell? That’s who you tell you won the lotto,” he said.

Tong also urged winners to use the money to pay off debts, seek advice from trusted financial advisers and invest the winnings wisely.