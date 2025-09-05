Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

London’s surprising affordability: Cheaper groceries and travel thanks to competition

By Lillie Rohan
Canvas·
4 mins to read

Expat Kiwi Lillie Rohan finds some things in London are not as expensive as she feared.

Expat Kiwi Lillie Rohan finds some things in London are not as expensive as she feared.

If there is one thing London does really, really well, it’s gaslighting you into thinking you’re richer than you’ve ever been.

From pints at the pub most evenings, to booking back-to-back vacations and attending a constant stream of events, it’s no surprise that my parents are convinced I’m paying

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save