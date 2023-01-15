It’s a cheese found in most fridges, but a little-known fact has sparked controversy. Photo / Getty Images

A little known fact about an extremely popular cheese has shocked consumers so much it went viral this weekend.

One Twitter user has shocked the internet with a fact they learned about Parmesan, also known as parmigiano-reggiano recently.

Taking to the social media platform, a user revealed the cheese they presumed was vegetarian - much like other cheeses, actually contains the products from a cow’s stomach.

The Sun reported the person said in their tweet, “I was today years old when I found out Parmesan cheese is made from baby cow’s stomach and I could go cry.”

The cheese is reportedly made with animal rennet, found in the fourth lining of the stomach of ruminant animals, usually from a young calf while vegetarian cheeses are made from churning milk.

After posting, the tweet quickly went viral earning outrage from consumers who also assumed the product was vegetarian-friendly.

“Horrifying! Why are we eating baby anything as a species,” one said, while another added, “Wow I had never heard that! Dairy is scary for real.”

A third said, “That’s really gross. I don’t want another cheese in my life.”

Thankfully, for vegetarian parmesan lovers, Peta responded to the tweet revealing all hope is not lost and there are vegetarian and even vegan options of the product available.

The animal welfare group encouraged people to take note of ingredients listed on the product and try new options available.

While the cheese can often be imported from Italy, some New Zealand companies, including Mainland and Dairyworks create the product in Aotearoa.

Mainland list the ingredients of the product as Milk, Salt, Cultures, Enzymes (Rennet, Lipase), while Dairyworks list theirs as Pasteurised Milk, Salt, Cultures, Enzyme, Lipase, Anticaking Agent (460), Preservative (200).

Parmesan originated in Italy and its especially flavourful taste has made it an extremely popular ingredient and topping for pasta, pizza and potato dishes.