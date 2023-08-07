New study reveals weightlifting could be the “surprisingly effective” secret to fresh skin. Photo / 123RF

A new study has revealed resistance training might just be the “surprisingly effective” secret to attaining fresher, younger skin.

Research from Scientific Reports has revealed aerobic exercise and weight training can change gene expression and boost deep skin cell and tissue health.

Satoshi Fujita, an exercise scientist at Japan’s Ritsumeikan University who oversaw the study, told the Washington Post participants saw their skin become “more youthful at a cellular level” after they began working out.

He added that the most noticeable effects happened as a result of weightlifting.

Although the research was based on the experiences of 56 middle-aged Japanese women - all previously sedentary - Fujita said the results could be applied to anyone with “a normal measure of vanity”.

Fujita and his work colleagues evaluated the elasticity, thickness and structure of women’s facial skin - particularly the structure of the dermal layers - using ultrasound and other measures.

50 per cent of the women were told to start cycling for 30 minutes twice a week, while the other 50 per cent began lifting weights for roughly 30 minutes twice a week.

Not only were the women all generally stronger and in better shape after 16 weeks, but their facial skin had changed too.

The study found the fitness component improved the skin’s elasticity, making it slightly less saggy. The skin also snapped into shape better when stretched and skin collagen-creating genes were busier.

Weightlifting also increased the thickness of the skin’s dermal layer.

The researchers didn’t evaluate the actual appearance of the women’s skin for the study.

Weight lifting also increased the thickness of the skin’s dermal layer. Photos / 123rf

However, Fujita said, “Theoretically, these changes may reduce wrinkles, improve appearance and help people look younger.”

The results “suggest that the skin is strongly influenced not only by external factors such as UV radiation and dryness”, he explained, “but also by internal factors” such as gene expression and inflammation, that can change when you work out.

“It is possible to expect an additive effect of skin improvement when both resistance and aerobic exercise are combined.”