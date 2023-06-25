Is it once a month? Once a year? A Levi's expert has finally weighed in on how often you should wash your jeans. Photo / Getty Images

It’s the debate that provokes many different opinions but a denim expert has finally weighed in revealing just how often you should be washing your jeans.

Levi’s design director Paul O’Neill has revealed the perfect amount of time in between jean washes and the answer may surprise you.

Speaking to AFR, O’Neill said that while many people choose to never wash their jeans, he believes putting them through a cold wash every “30 to 50 wears” and never putting them in the dryer is the best way to make sure they keep their colour and last longer.

He also recommended washing your dirty jeans on a gentle cycle by themselves so there is no chance of the colour running.

There is no official way to wash your jeans.

However, the Levi’s design director admitted there is no “official” way to wash your jeans and ultimately, it comes down to personal preference.

Some washing preferences he has heard of include not washing them at all but freshening them up by spraying them with vinegar. Other options can include putting them in the freezer or hanging them in the sun, which both are proven to kill bacteria.

Daily Mail has reported he isn’t the only jean expert to weigh in on the debate. Bassike co-founder Mary Lou Ryan has also shared her opinion on how often you should wash your jeans, claiming you should only do it when it’s necessary.

“I wash them inside out to protect the outside fibres, on a gentle cycle, if they have a stain,” she explained going on to say that for those people who would prefer not to wash their jeans, she suggests using a small amount of detergent on stains and dabbing with laundry spray.

Elsewhere, a denim blogger, Jane Herman said refusing to wash your pair of jeans is “a bit silly” especially if you’re not wearing ones that are 100 per cent cotton indigo denim.

She told the Daily Mail that pre-washed jeans won’t benefit from being washed but raw indigo jeans will. She continued to say, “If you don’t want to wash your jeans, don’t. If you do, fine. They’re jeans, They can take it, that’s what makes them so great.”