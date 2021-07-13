'Let God take the wheel': Mum takes daughter on high-speed test of faith

Driver tests faith in high speed crash. Video / Fox 8

US police are investigating after a mother told them that she caused a high-speed crash after letting "God take the wheel" in a reckless test of faith.

The 31-year-old's daughter, 11, was in the front passenger seat when the crash occurred in Beachwood, Ohio, on June 15.

The local Fox 8 news station reported that the crash occurred at an intersection and one vehicle knocked down power lines and crashed into a house.

According to a police report, when officers attended the scene they were approached by the woman, who admitted being in the driver's seat.

The crash was captured on camera, which shows the woman's vehicle speeding down a main road at almost 190km/h.

It struck another car, sending it spinning off the road.

The mother's car (L) can be seen after crashing at the intersection. Photo / Supplied

No one in the other vehicle or in the house was injured and the mother and daughter were taken to hospital for evaluation, with the daughter complaining of head injuries.

Tests at the hospital showed the woman was not intoxicated and she came clean to officers about what really happened.

She told police she intentionally drove at dangerous speeds through a red light to "test her faith with God".

The 31-year-old faces serious charges. Photo / Getty Images

According to the report, she told police she been going through some "trials and tribulations" and decided to "let go and let God take the wheel".

She even told police she believed she had done the right thing,

She now faces charges of felony assault, endangering a child and driving under suspension.

