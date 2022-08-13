A Melbourne woman shared the funny story of how she met the man she is dating after quitting dating apps. Video / Alice James

A television publicist who swore off dating apps has revealed the unusual way she met her current boyfriend.

Alice James took to TikTok in June, while she was getting ready for a blind date, when she revealed her father had set her up.

"Three weeks ago I made the decision to get off all the dating apps – I just wasn't having fun, I was feeling like crap and it was taking its toll," she said.

James revealed the unusual way she met her boyfriend after swearing off dating apps. Photo / @alicekjames

"Fast-forward, last week I was with my dad at the local pub, having a drink and talking s***, and Dad was like, 'I don't know if you noticed but there is a real hottie sitting at the bar,'" she said.

James, from Melbourne, revealed she had noticed the man as soon as she and her dad had walked into the pub.

"Dad said, 'Leave it with me' and he just started chatting about footy with the guy," she said.

"Then Dad asked, 'Are you single?', and the dude was like, 'Yeah, I am', and Dad was like - "My daughter is single, she's right over there.'"

She said the trio began to chat but when the man went to leave, James' father insisted the younger duo swap numbers.

She said following their exchange of numbers the duo continued to speak and set up a plan to meet.

A month later, James broke the news to her dad the pair were officially a couple, calling the man she met at the pub her "boyfriend".

Followers of James' account were over the moon, congratulating her on the status of her relationship.

"So good! I bet your dad will love to brag about this," one person commented.

Another said: "I need your dad as my wingman!"

One person said their own father needed to step up his game and help her out.