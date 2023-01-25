"We're together all the time," Lauren Sánchez says of partner Jeff Bezos. Photo / Getty Images

"We're together all the time," Lauren Sánchez says of partner Jeff Bezos. Photo / Getty Images

Lauren Sánchez is revealing the intricacies of her life with Jeff Bezos — not excluding the multi-billionaire’s “goofy” side.

In what is her first solo interview since she and the Amazon Founder went public with their relationship in 2019, the entertainment reporter and (more impressively) helicopter pilot shed light on how her and her partner spend down time together in a conversation with The Wall Street Journal.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at Wimbledon in July. Photo / Getty Images

“We love to be together and we love to work together,” said Sánchez, 53. “We fly together. We work out together. We’re together all the time.”

When it comes to the side of Bezos that the world doesn’t get to see, Sánchez reveals, “He’s really funny.”

“He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy,” she added — and Bezos allegedly has a distinctive laugh that his partner can pick up from a mile away.

“When I first heard his laugh, I was like, ‘Whoa! What is that?’ Now I love it. And if I’m at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it’s like, he’s over there,” she added.

What’s more? Every Sunday morning, the billionaire makes “the best pancakes in the world.”

“He wakes up early. He gets the Betty Crocker cookbook out every time, and I’m like, ‘OK, you’re the smartest man in the world; why don’t you have this memorised yet?’” she said.

Philanthropy also plays a big part in the pair’s relationship.

In the first interview they did as a couple, Bezos divulged that he planned to give away a majority of his $124 billion (NZ$191 billion). This had long been his plan, according to Sánchez.

“Jeff has always told me, since I’ve known him, that he’s going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy,” she told The Wall Street Journal.

Bezos pledged last November to give around 8 per cent of his current net worth, which is roughly $10 billion (NZ$15 billion) over 10 years, to the Bezos Earth Fund, a fund that Sánchez co-chairs. According to the newspaper, this is the fund’s largest donation to date.

Sánchez told The Wall Street Journal that the couple put a lot of work into “strategic giving,” a term Bezos used in an interview with CNN last year.

“You want to give money away and you want to know that it’s helping people and it’s going to continue to help people, and that it’s going to the right places,” she shared. “You could give it not-strategically. You can just give it away! But, we take it seriously.

“We believe in investing in individuals who are closest to the ground, working hands-on with the people whose lives we all hope to positively touch and transform,” she added.

What else is on the horizon for the billionaire’s partner? She’s going to space. Sánchez is joining an all-female crew of “women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send.”

“I’m super excited about it. And a little nervous,” she told The Wall Street Journal of the space voyage, which is scheduled to take off by early 2024. “I’ve wanted to be in the rocket from the jump, so [Bezos] is excited to make this happen with all of these women.

“He’s very encouraging and excited, and he’s thrilled we’re putting this group together,” says Sánchez.

However, she also revealed that Bezos wouldn’t be joining her on her celestial trip. “As much as he wants to go on this flight, I’m going to have to hold him back,” Sánchez divulged in the interview. “He’ll be cheering us all on from the sidelines.”



