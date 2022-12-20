Last minute Xmas gift guide: The best gifts for adults

Still trying to finish the last of the Christmas shopping? Don’t worry, we’ve got you sorted. Our gift guide for adults has plenty of ideas for gifts that you can grab this week.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
It’s time to gather, time to raise a glass and time to rip open those hand-selected Christmas gifts.
But while we are keen to fast-forward to the festivities of December 25 - Moët firmly in hand - first we have to get through gift shopping.
It can be tricky to know what to buy your hubby, mother-in-law or your Gen-Z daughter’s new boyfriend who wears Crocs unironically.
So we’ve made it easy for you with our carefully curated gift guide for all the adults in your life. From the perfectly pampered to the outdoor obsessed, we’ve got you covered this Christmas.
Perfectly pampered
Diptyque Baies Carousel Candle
Nobody does Christmas quite like Diptyque and this epic carousel candle is giving all the festive feels. Baies is one of the most iconic scents from the brand so you know you can’t go wrong with it.
Patchology sampler kit
It’s been a long hard slog of a year. De-stress and de-puff for this year’s Christmas parties with these Patchology eye patches. Perfect for that person who has a really stressful job that you don’t fully understand. Transponster?
Dermalogica personalised skincare set
If they are a skincare junky, then Dermalogica is likely high on their list of must-haves. This kit contains everything they need for lush, glowy skin year-round.
Triumph & Disaster On the Road
One for the bloke in your life who deserves some pampering – don’t they all? Chuck this one in his bag for those summer roadies!
Emma Lewisham sleeping mask
Out of all the skincare releases this year, this one was my favourite. This transformative mask feels and smells delicious while going on and is soaked up by thirsty skin. By morning you’ll be glowing brighter than your Christmas tree.
Lush Snow Fairy pack
Snow Fairy is as iconic as the tooth fairy and she’s the perfect gift for that Gen-Z you don’t quite understand. Is she doing a TikTok? A TikTack? A Tuk-Tuk? You’ll never know.
Jeunora collagen pack $88
You won’t ever reach your personal skincare peak if your insides aren’t happy. And this pack from Jeunora is packed full of the best skin-loving stuff.
Skintopia Facial voucher
The best facial I have had in years was found at Skintopia and therefore it’s top of my beauty voucher list. Gift this one to the mum who never treats herself to “me time”. It’s more important than you think and she deserves it more than she will ever know.
Lady Jayne Salon Pro rechargeable straightening brush
Did someone say cordless and under $100? Who is she? Chuck her in your bag for a trip away and chuck her under the tree for an instant win.
JVN trusted trio essentials
The undisputed king of hair Jonathan Van Ness has you covered this Christmas. The scent is unisex perfected – even more so than Khloe and Lamar’s “Unbreakable” perfume. Ironic isn’t it?
A little bit luxe
Dyson gen5 detect vacuum
Did you get Hosking for secret Santa? Same! We know this one is luxe, but we also can’t help but hope it finds its way under our tree. If the clip-on nozzles of past models keep getting misplaced, fear not. This model has it built inside the main pipe and it’s kind of everything.
Amberjack Candle
Easily the best small business I stumbled upon this year - Amberjack candle scents are simply superior. Their whiskey scent has our hearts, but smoked lavender has the masses.
Havaianas x Market Zip flip flops
Ever hoped your jandals could suddenly turn into a slipper as the night gets cold? Now they can. These might just be my favourite gift for the 2022 season. Someone send Justin Bieber a pair immediately.
Saben Birdie bag
When it comes to luxe and Kiwi-owned, it doesn’t get more iconic than Saben. Our pick is the Birdie bag, which is perfect for everywhere, from the local café to a night out with the girls.
New Balance 550
If you want to know the official shoe brand of 2022, it’s New Balance. Everyone from your 15-year-old sister to your 51-year-old dad wants them. And rightly so, they are it.
Michael Hill Tennis bracelet
I’m not sure if you’re aware but your mum/grandma/partner/ has done so much for you and while money isn’t a measure of appreciation, if she’s like me and her love language is gifts, this might just spark a fire.
New Era Yankies oversize t-shirt
He likes sport, wears a lot of white T-shirts and always smells like CK One. This is the gift for him.
Lululemon Align leggings
The Align leggings are beloved for a reason. These Lululemon tights are buttery soft, perfectly cut and still look new after 100 Shavasanas and 643 Namastes.
Deadly Ponies card wallet
New Zealand brand Deadly Ponies absolutely pops off at Christmas time. And this wallet is perfect for the special person in your life who is a minimalist but likes to keep it stylish.
Assembly Label shirring dress
When scouring the internet for the perfect summer dress I kept coming up short. How could a dress take me from day to night while also being light and comfortable? Insert the shirring dress, it’s everything you could want and more and it’s what I’ll be wearing on Christmas day.
Ode to the Outdoors
Kiwi Slam
It was the hottest-selling item on our 2021 list and it’s back for 2022. The fun game is the best way to get the family together for some outdoor fun and, just like any good reunion, it’s full of twists.
Oniva: Gardener seat and tools
Forget the gardening cushion and knee pads, this seat and tool combo will have the green thumb in your life enjoying their time in the garden without the aches and pains.
Ice breaker Merino Quantum III Long sleeve zip hoodie
If it’s a hike on a summer night or tucked under a puffer for an alpine crossing, this is the ultimate essential for the outdoorsy bloke in your life.
Fisherman hat
It will take you from the festival to the beach, to the backyard and back. The marble print is our top pick for a timeless style with edge.
Nood Terrace Lounger
Inspired by Tito Agnoli’s P3 lounger, the terrace lounger is more aesthetically pleasing than Jason Mamoa on a beach. The ultimate gift for someone setting up their forever home, or for the stylish sun-lover in your life.
Green Kleen car cleaning kit
It’s not often you hear “natural” and “car care” in the same sentence, so that’s why this gem made our “best of” list. This 6-piece bucket pack is perfect for the car lover in your life.
Smiley x The Market Basketball
Is it a piece of décor? Is it for playing? Is it a gift for that cool Croc-wearing youth in your life who you simply cannot figure out? Yes to all of the above.
Sunnylife splash speaker
It’s not a pool party without some sweet tunes, and this Sunnylife speaker will give you the sweetest sound while also being waterproof.
Bestway Lay-Z Spa
It’s not often you can combine “inflatable” and “aesthetic” but this spa ticks both boxes. It’s perfect for two people to cosy up in on a summer night and unlike the huge ‘90s style spas, this one won’t sit on your deck for 25 years growing its own eco-system.
Sunnylife Terry Travel lounger
I refuse to apologise for my beach aesthetic theme for 2022. This lounger is terry covered and the design is ridiculously cute. Whether it’s watching the grandkids on the beach, or parking up on a bank at a festival, this lounger is it.
The fancy foodie
The Caker cake
How good is a NZ-founded company though? These cake kits are as tasty as they are beautiful. Our top picks are matcha x cherry and spiced carrot. The perfect gift for that hard to buy for pal.
Black Pineapple Co. Anna’s Pavlova Kit
If you don’t want to turn up empty-handed when turning up at your host’s house, this is the gift for you. Pass this over to the host to enjoy the beautiful spoils - but be sure to take on the bartending role to score extra brownie points.
Living Goodness Sauerkraut + Kimchi
One of my favourite gifts to receive is a foodie offering I haven’t tried yet. I was gifted Living Goodness kimchi a few years ago and they have been staples in my pantry ever since. Perfect for the foodie trendsetter in your family.
Villa Maria Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
It doesn’t get much more Kiwi classic than a Marlborough sav, and this one is one of the best-packing bright flavours of passionfruit and fresh Kaffir lime.
$95.94 per case from Villa Maria Wines
Whittaker’s gingerbread block
Who has time to make a full gingerbread house? This Whittaker’s gem hits the spot without the collapsing sugar-coated roof.
Retro floral tea towels
Know a Gen Z or Millennial who has finally branched out on their own? These tea towels are so cute, they will add warmth and a sense of home to their new abode.
Cristal d’Arques Macassar Flute
Bridgerton fan? These flutes are giving all the vibes of the hit Netflix show.
$119.99 from Chef’s Complements
Opinel folding knife
Perfect to go from kitchen to garden, to exploration – this stylish knife does it all.
Last Jar - Crack Oil
Last Jar has gone from delicious to more delicious in 2022, but its best offering has to be its peanut Crack Oil. Drizzle on ramen, avocado toast, pasta, hummus – literally anything savoury tastes better with a dollop of this.
Daily Bread - Fruit Mince Pies
These absolute morsels will have you wondering why you ever dabbled with supermarket mince pies. They are perfectly spicy, soft and honestly a little sexy.
For more of our Premium Gift Guides, click the banner below