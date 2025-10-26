Lady Sarah McCorquodale was hospitalised following a 'very bad fall' while horse-riding. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Sarah McCorquodale has been left injured following a “very bad fall” during horse-riding.

The 70-year-old sister of the late Princess Diana was hospitalised last month and her 61-year-old brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, said she was “quite a handful” as a patient.

He said on the latest episode of 77-year-old broadcaster Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast: “Sarah, who’s nearly a decade older than me, who was always in trouble, she’s quite punchy ... She’s still riding, and she had a very bad fall last month and has been in hospital for a long time.

“And I think was quite a handful as a patient because the lead doctor said to my brother-in-law, ‘She’s quite a character, isn’t she?’

“Which I think is code for, ‘Can you take her home?’”