An American vet has shared a controversial list of the top five dogs she'd never own - including the beloved Labradoodle. Photo / Getty Images

From French bulldogs to Goldendoodles and a breed that "feels like a ball sack", a top vet has gone viral after revealing on TikTok the dog breeds she would never take on as pets.

Alabama-based Dr Whitney Terrell shared a list of five dogs and the reasons to steer clear of them when considering a canine companion.

The inventor of the Labradoodle, Wally Conron, has said on numerous occasions that his "life's regret" is creating the breed - largely due to copycat breeders producing animals with severe health issues.

Yet the teddy-bear-cute pooch remains a popular choice.

Terrell says the "oodle" breeds are without a doubt her least favourite and she would never bring one home.

Acknowledging they can be "super sweet", she points out they also "can't sit still" and are prone to numerous health conditions such as ear infections. In addition, grooming them can be expensive.

"A lot of them are crazy, crazy hyper, can't sit still for two seconds. We've had some really aggressive ones as well."

Terrell notes Alsatians or German Shepherds can be amazing dogs but should not be pets unless they can be really well trained.

Dr Terrell says German Shepherds can be great dogs but need to be well trained. Photo / Getty Images

She revealed "95 per cent of the ones that we see in clinic want to bite your face off because they're not properly trained.

"I know I would not be able to properly train them because I have no time. If you're thinking about getting one of these dogs, don't do it lightly because they need lots of training, lots of attention."

Any dogs with shortened snouts, such as pugs, Boston terriers, French bulldogs or shih tzus also did not come recommended by the vet.

The majority that she sees snore and have breathing difficulties and she said they also often have "skin fold dermatitis, allergies, yeasty, smelly, gassy, it's a no from me."

Last on her list, Terrell shared she's also not a fan of small, hairless dogs such as Chinese crested or Chihuahuas.

While she described the latter as "ankle biters" she said "I don't really like hairless animals, they're zitty, they're kind of greasy, same with cats - kind of feel like a ball sack ..."

Terrell's TikTok clip has had more than 8.3 million views and hundreds of comments from outraged dog owners.

One shocked viewer wrote: "Goldendoodle is literally the best dogs I've ever owned and ever been around. Literally like a human and ridiculously smart and sweet. Byeeee."

And a former Alsatian owner shared: "I grew up with only German Shepherds and they were the best dogs."

Meanwhile, a fellow vet weighed in in support of Terrell's claims, commenting: "Doodles, most expensive mutts in the world … agree with you from a fellow vet!"

After outraging plenty, Terrell returned with a follow-up clip to share the top five dogs she would choose to own.

The droopy-face Bassett Hound is a favourite of Dr Terrell's. Photo / Getty Images

She raved about Bassett Hounds, of which she is an owner and said despite being "smelly, loud and have ear, back and weight problems" they are the "best" pets.

She described her good boy as "the best dog ever, he comes to work with me every day".

Second on her list of top dogs were mixed breed "mutts" because "they usually don't have as many genetic or hereditary problems like pure breeds do. They are thankful they have a home. Highly recommend a mutt."

For the ultimate family dog, Terrell put the "beautiful" Golden Retriever third on her list noting they are a good "first dog", are easy to train with a good temperament.

Number four is the German Shorthaired Pointer or GSP. Described by Terrell as a "beautiful super athletic happy dog", the vet does warn against this dog for those who don't like to be active or adventurous.

"These are athletic dogs, they need to be exercised or they will destroy stuff."

Dr Terrell rates the German Shorthaired Pointer but notes owners will need to have the energy to keep them entertained. Photo / Getty Images

Last on her list, and with little to really clarify why they deserve a top spot, Terrell rates the Great Pyrenees. She says while they "don't necessarily do great at the vet typically because they are herding dogs ... so a lot of them aren't used to being inside or around people", she's owned several herself and "they've been the best dogs. I love them so much."