Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Kumo Study’s online tool helps ADHD students in university success

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Ed-tech entrepreneur Alex Kerr was diagnosed with ADHD in her last year at university. Photo / Jason Dorday

Ed-tech entrepreneur Alex Kerr was diagnosed with ADHD in her last year at university. Photo / Jason Dorday

An innovative online tool for university students with ADHD, developed by Kiwi ed-tech entrepreneur Alex Kerr, has gone live for the new academic year.

Up to 85% of students with ADHD will drop out or fail a course during their time at university. Alex Kerr was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle