Kmart's sad reindeer stocking steals Christmas cheer in manufacturing malfunction

The sad reindeer stocking that made it through the cut. Photo / Facebook

We all know that you never have to step foot into Kmart with a list of items you need to purchase. No, instead the magic of the budget retail store is that you let Kmart tells you what you need once you arrive.

It might be a new throw cushion (we can practically hear the husbands of Australia groaning right now at the thought of it!) or a funky new armchair to update your living room, but there's pretty much a guarantee you'll leave with more than you ever anticipated!

So when one Aussie shopper spotted some adorable Christmas stockings on the shelves decorated as reindeer, she went to pick one up.

And that was when she spotted a hilarious mistake that is perfectly fitting for 2020!

Taking to popular Facebook group, Kmart Hacks & Decor, the mum of three posted a photo of what looks to be a row of smiling Christmas reindeer stockings at first glance.

But when you look closer you'll notice one of the stockings is faulty and doesn't appear to be as jolly as the others.

In fact, its smile is upside down, meaning it looks like one unhappy stocking indeed!

The mum couldn't resist sharing, saying that it was the "saddest Christmas stocking ever".

The hilarious photo was a hit with other group members, who agreed it was the perfect purchase this year.

"Totally needs to be bought so you can put a 2020 sticker on it," one woman joked.

"This one would be for my husband," quipped another.

Meanwhile others joked it might be feeling a bit under the weather after contracting COVID-19. Let's just hope he doesn't infect his reindeer friends!

It's not the first time a mum has gone viral for sharing Kmart Christmas fails online.

The mum shared her Christmas tree 'fail' online. Photo / Facebook

Last month, a cheeky mum posted her hilarious "tutorial" for achieving her rather unique Christmas tree aesthetic.

"I have had many people ask for a tutorial video how to do your tree like this but I think a PDF step by step instructions guide will be sufficient," Tracey joked on Facebook group, Kmart Inspired Homes.

"1. Lose the top part of your tree in a house move. Preferably in April as you don't have the opportunity to go back to your local waste collection and search through your garbage once you realise you have thrown it out.

2. Have a son who wants to decorate the tree now and instead of waiting until you replace the tree.

3. Allow your son to use every decoration you have collected over the few years to throw onto said tree.

4. Sit back with a coffee for an hour in peace while your son is occupied decorating said tree.

5. (This is the most important part of the steps) DO NOT look on Kmart inspired homes at everyone's beautiful trees they have created.

6. Question your life choices.

The post gained hundreds of comments from other amused mums who all agreed she was a legend for embracing the chaos of 2020 with such a tree.