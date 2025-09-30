On Saturday, October 18, users in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington can order a car to collect up to 20kg of items stored in a bag or box through the Uber or Uber Eats app.

Emma Foley, Uber Australia and New Zealand’s managing director.

Last year about 3500 free trips were recorded on the day, bringing in about seven tonnes of clothing every hour or 42 tonnes overall, with special donations such as a tailored suit worn by homegrown star Colin Mathura-Jeffree.

“Kiwis want to donate, but our research shows they often get stuck at the final step,” Foley told the Herald.

“About 60% of New Zealanders say they would be more likely to donate clothing if it was more convenient.”

While Kiwis are proactive at donating their clothes, finding the right time to do so can feel like a gargantuan task, especially if the drop-off points aren’t in the areas usually frequented.

Foley said offering free collections removes the “barriers of time and transport”, ensuring good-quality clothing is given a second life and continues to fund support for underserved communities.

Talei Kitchingman, NZ Red Cross’s director of retail, told the Herald their main goal is to collect “quality, pre-loved clothing” that their customers would love.

Photo / 123rf

“Our research shows that one of the significant ‘pain points’ for donors is the physical transfer of donations to a shop,” she said, describing the collaboration as an enabler for completing a donation.

“That in turn allows us to deliver more positive humanitarian impact through the services we provide locally, nationally and globally.”

The non-profit humanitarian organisation touches almost every corner of society, supporting vulnerable people through emergencies and disasters, helping refugees resettle in Aotearoa, providing first-aid training, delivering meals and running the Red Cross Shops, to name a few of its activities.

“These donations can make a lasting difference, and their support during the Uber x Red Cross Clothing Drive means the world to the people whose lives they are helping.”

